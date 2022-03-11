Russian shelling blocks evacuation from Ukraine's Izyum - regional governor
Russian shelling stopped an attempt to evacuate civilians from the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum through a "humanitarian corridor" on Friday, the regional governor said.
"Izyum remains without electricity, heat, water or a phone signal," Governor Oleh Synegubov said.
