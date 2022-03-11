Left Menu

Work on Machilipatnam Deep Seaport to start within 3 months: MP

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 11-03-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 23:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Work on the Machilipatnam Deep Seaport will begin within three months and it would cost Rs 4,500 crore, MP V Balashowri said on Friday.

The work will be done with the cooperation of three nationalised banks, he told reporters here.

Tenders will be called in the next two months, following which work will begin, Balashowri said.

He also said that Dr Pattabhi Sitharamayya Memorial Knowledge Centre will be set up here at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Krishna District Collector to select a suitable site for the centre, the MP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

