He directed the manager of the Burhapahar Tea Estate to take note of safety measures while installing electrical transformers and other equipment.He also asked the KNPTR Director to ascertain whether the authorities had taken clearance before the installation of the transformer.A team of veterinarians conducted the animals post-mortem examination.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-03-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 23:33 IST
Elephant electrocuted to death in Kaziranga National Park
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 15-year-old male elephant died due to electrocution at a tea garden in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) on Friday, a park official said.

The elephant was killed after coming in contact with a transformer in Malini division of the Burapahar tea estate, the official said. The incident area falls under the Hatidandi animal corridor.

The Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya, went to the spot and directed officials to take measures for preventing such incidents in the future.

The minister instructed the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited's (APDCL) Sub Division Officer to take immediate steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur. He directed the manager of the Burhapahar Tea Estate to take note of safety measures while installing electrical transformers and other equipment.

He also asked the KNPTR Director to ascertain whether the authorities had taken clearance before the installation of the transformer.

A team of veterinarians conducted the animal's post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

