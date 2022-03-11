Left Menu

Saudi blogger Badawi out of prison after 10 years, says wife

Updated: 11-03-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 23:43 IST
Blogger Raif Badawi is out of a Saudi prison after spending 10 years behind bars on charges of insulting Islam and for cyber crime, his wife Ensaf Haidar said on Twitter on Friday.

"After 10 years in prison #Raifisfree ," Haidar tweeted.

