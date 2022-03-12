U.S. envoy for Iran talks returned to Washington for consultations

The U.S. State Department on Friday said U.S. negotiator Robert Malley and his team have returned to Washington for consultations after negotiations to reach an Iran nuclear deal paused.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States continues to believe that a potential deal to return to the Iran nuclear agreement is close, but said decisions need to made in places like Tehran and Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)