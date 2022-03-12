Left Menu

Odisha, Nabard join hands to increase fish production

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 08:54 IST
Odisha, Nabard join hands to increase fish production

The Odisha government and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) have inked a pact for the creation of fisheries infrastructure to augment fish production in the state.

The memorandum of agreement was signed between Principal Secretary, Finance, Vishal Dev and Nabard chief general manager C Udayabhaskar on Friday, according to a release.

Udayabhaskar said the dedicated Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) would help in the creation of infrastructure facilities in marine and inland sectors.

It will augment the fish production of the state and Rs 119.8 crore has been initially approved.

Dev said it would bring ''revolutionary change'' in the fisheries sector of the state by tapping the potential.

The officials discussed various developments under the fisheries and the operational modalities of the FIDF.

Dev assured all support from the state government.

The FIDF aims to achieve a sustainable growth of 8-9 per cent to augment the country’s fish production capacity to around 20 million tonnes by 2022-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022