Left Menu

Delhi: 7 dead after fire breaks out in shanties of Gokulpuri area

As many as seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area on Friday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 09:08 IST
Delhi: 7 dead after fire breaks out in shanties of Gokulpuri area
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area on Friday night. Delhi Fire Service department informed on Saturday that the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident. Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caught in around 60 shanties, officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022