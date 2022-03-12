Left Menu

7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi: Officials

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police northeast Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the blaze was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot.The blaze was finally brought under control around 4 am.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident.Heard the sad news early in the morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 09:13 IST
7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were killed after a fire broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services said information regarding the blaze near pillar number 12 of Gokulpuri village was received at 1.03 am.

Thirteen fire-tenders were rushed to the site.

Seven charred bodies were recovered, the official said, adding that around 60 shanties were affected and 30 of those gutted in the fire. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the blaze was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot.

The blaze was finally brought under control around 4 am.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident.

''Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022