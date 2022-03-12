Left Menu

Indore's social organisation works for rehabilitation of homeless, destitute

An Indore based social organisation established in Madhya Pradesh is imparting skill development to destitute and homeless squatters for their rehabilitation.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-03-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 09:28 IST
Indore's social organisation works for rehabilitation of homeless, destitute
Skill training centre for destitute in Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indore based social organisation established in Madhya Pradesh is imparting skill development to destitute and homeless squatters for their rehabilitation. The organisation rescues the destitute people from temples, footpaths and other places in Indore and provide them skill development training at its centre.

Speaking to ANI, Rupali Jain, president of the organization said, "We rescue destitute people from temples, footpaths and other places. Their skill development is done here. Currently, a total of 51 men ad four women are staying here." "Nobody thinks about me in my family. I was living on the road and then the people from this organisation brought me here. They are very good. They take care of me and provide food and clothes. I have done MA and will now think what I need to do in future to earn a livelihood," Lakshmi, a homeless woman at the centre said.

Harish Soni, another homeless person rescued by the organisation, said, "I was facing some property disputes with my family, and left home one day due to mental stress. Some people suggested to me to live in an old age home but then people from this organisation brought me here." Further, Harish said that the owner of the social organisation is helping him in solving the property disputes.

"I have discussed everything with the owner here. She told me to help with the property issues and will provide employment opportunities to become self-dependent," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022