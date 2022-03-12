Left Menu

PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 12-03-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 10:35 IST
Scoreboard: ICC Women's WC, Ind vs WI
Smriti Mandhana (Photo: Twitter/BCCI Women) Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between India and West Indies here on Saturday.

India Women Innings: Smriti Mandhana c S Selman b Shamilia Connell 123 Yastika Bhatia c and b S Selman 31 Mithali Raj c Shamilia Connell b Hayley Matthews 5 Deepti Sharma c Hayley Matthews b A Mohammed 15 Harmanpreet Kaur c S Campbelle b Aaliyah Alleyne 109 Richa Ghosh run out (Hayley Matthews/S Campbelle) 5 Pooja Vastrakar c Hayley Matthews b A Mohammed 10 Jhulan Goswami c A Mohammed b D Dottin 2 Sneh Rana not out 2 Meghna Singh not out 1 Extras: (W-10, NB-4) 14 Total: (8 wkts, 50 Overs) 317 Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 58-2, 78-3, 262-4, 290-5, 311-6, 313-7, 315-8 Bowler: Shamilia Connell 10-0-57-1, Chinelle Henry 2-0-19-0, Hayley Matthews 10-0-65-1, Shakera Selman 7-0-41-1, Anisa Mohammed 9-0-59-2, Deandra Dottin 5-0-32-1, Stafanie Taylor 3-0-18-0, Aaliyah Alleyne 4-0-26-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

