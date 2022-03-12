Left Menu

Alliance Air flight from Delhi overshoots Jabalpur runway

An aircraft carrying around 55 passengers went off the runway at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. All passengers are safe.

Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft had passengers onboard from Delhi. (ANI)

