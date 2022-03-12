Alliance Air flight from Delhi overshoots Jabalpur runway
An aircraft carrying around 55 passengers went off the runway at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. All passengers are safe.
ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:56 IST
Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft had passengers onboard from Delhi. (ANI)
