Finland starts much-delayed nuclear plant, brings respite to power market

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:56 IST
Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor started test production on Saturday, operator TVO said, delivering power to the national grid which over time is expected to reduce the need for electricity imports and lead to lower prices.

Plagued by technological problems that became the subject of lawsuits, the 1.6 gigawatt (GW) reactor had originally been due to open in 2009. It is Finland's first new nuclear plant in over four decades and Europe's first in almost 15 years.

