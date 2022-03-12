France, UK and Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands
France, Britain and Germany warned Russia on Saturday that its demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal.
"Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA," France, Britain and Germany - the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 JCPOA accord with Iran - said in a joint statement, referring to Russia's last-minute demands.
