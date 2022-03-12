Left Menu

Results for CBSE Class X Term 1 theory exams released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the theory exam results for Term 1 of class 10th to schools.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:28 IST
CBSE released Class X Term 1 Theory exam performance to the schools (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the theory exam results for Term 1 of class 10th to schools.

"Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools," said CBSE in its official announcement via its Twitter @cbseindia29. "Being Term-I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations," said CBSE in a circular released on Friday.

CBSE on Friday informed that the Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 are to be held from April 26, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

