Three leopards spotted on camera trapping in Assam's Sila Reserve Forest

The Assam forest department spotted three leopards through a camera-trapping mission in various areas of Sila Reserve Forest on Saturday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-03-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 17:27 IST
Three leopards spotted in Assam ( file pic). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam forest department spotted three leopards through a camera-trapping mission in various areas of Sila Reserve Forest on Saturday. The leopards were spotted post the leopard counting census in the Kamrup district.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sunnydeo Choudhary said that the camera trapping mission had been going on for the last seven days. "For the first time since the kick-off of the leopard population estimation in North Kamrup Forest Division through camera trapping mission since last seven days, three leopards have been spotted in cameras installed in various areas across Sila Reserve Forest" informed the forest department officer.

The DFO further said that the camera trapping will be done for a period of 24 weeks and data from each camera will be extracted at an interval of every seven days. An exclusive leopard counting census in Assam's forest and non-forest areas has been initiated by North Kamrup Forest Division in leopard density areas of Amingaon in Kamrup district.

The Kamrup district administration is also a part of census calculation. The forest department has targeted to cover 100 sq. km under North Kamrup Forest Division. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

