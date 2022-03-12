Left Menu

Assam CM hails 'Hunar Haat' as contributing factor to strengthen PM Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 'Hunar Haat' is a contributing factor of strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:00 IST
Assam CM hails 'Hunar Haat' as contributing factor to strengthen PM Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurating Hunar Haat (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 'Hunar Haat' is a contributing factor of strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "Hunar Haat has ensured economic empowerment of artisans and craftsmen as more than 8 lakh artisans and the people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities during the last 7 years," Sarma said.

"Hunar Haat is realizing the dream of 'Magicians of Maati' of the country and it has become a reason of happiness of artisans and craftsmen. It is strengthening the mission of 'Vocal for Local' by glorifying our indigenous products and it is indeed a testimony to the unparalleled skill of our indigenous artisans and craftsmen," he added. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Hunar Haat has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of artisans and craftsmen by ensuring their socio-economic empowerment. "Hunar Haat has proved to be a 'Partner to Protect, Preserve, Promote' the precious legacy of artisans and craftsmen and it is an 'Efficient Effort to Empower' artisans and craftsmen," Naqvi said. The 38th Hunar Haat has been organized at Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara in Guwahati from March 11 to 20 where about 700 artisans and craftsmen. This is for the first time that Hunar Haat has been organized in the North East region.

MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Queen Oja, Assam government Ministers Ranjit Kumar Dass, Ashok Singhal, Chandra Mohan Patowary were among the dignitaries present for the inaugural programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022