Left Menu

Swiss banks giving hourly reports on frozen Russian assets -minister

Switzerland has adopted sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russian people and firms in a sharp deviation from its traditional neutrality, ordering that assets be frozen in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Every hour we get a lot of reports from banks, from financial intermediaries, from insurance companies, and we want to report very soon," Parmelin told SRF radio, adding that it was a "bit too early" to say how much had been frozen so far.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:02 IST
Swiss banks giving hourly reports on frozen Russian assets -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss banks are giving hourly updates on progress in implementing sanctions against Russian individuals and companies, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said, and the government intends to report soon on the amount frozen. Switzerland has adopted sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russian people and firms in a sharp deviation from its traditional neutrality, ordering that assets be frozen in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Every hour we get a lot of reports from banks, from financial intermediaries, from insurance companies, and we want to report very soon," Parmelin told SRF radio, adding that it was a "bit too early" to say how much had been frozen so far. Russians held nearly 10.4 billion Swiss francs ($11.13 billion) in Switzerland in 2020, Swiss National Bank data show.

Bern has largely steered clear of imposing sanctions in previous crises, including when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. The exception until this year has been sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council, which Switzerland has to implement under international law.

Asked whether by imposing sanctions Switzerland had lost its political neutrality, Parmelin said: "We remain neutral."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022