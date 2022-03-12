PM's Principal Secretary PK Mishra dedicates newly-developed school building in Odisha, recalls days in his alma mater

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday dedicated to people newly-developed building of a government upper primary school where he studied in Odisha's Sambalpur district and lauded the National Education Policy 2020, saying its objective is inclusive education. Mishra, who is a native of the Sambalpur district, dedicated the new building of BM Patnaik Government Upper Primary School at the Patnaik Pada area, which was established in 1910.

The Principal Secretary had put in efforts to transform the school with modern teaching facilities under NTPC-CSR in collaboration with the district administration. Addressing the event, Mishra recalled his memories of the school where he had studied for three years.

"I'm delighted that the school has been transformed for the students. Teachers and students have been effectively using smart classrooms. It will enhance the delivery of National Education Policy by providing inclusive quality education and learning that will contribute towards economic growth," Mishra said. He said the role of education is important for development and economic growth and the role of primary education is vital.

Mishra said the National Education Policy unveiled in 2020 is also focused on primary and pre-primary education and its objective is inclusive education, learning and new knowledge. He said that learning is a continuous process as the world is changing with the evolution of new technology.

"We are in the age of technology. Students have access to mobile phones, internet etc, they should learn changes due to technology," he said. Mishra said technology has helped students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also have to solve the issue of inaccessibility of technology to the students from remote areas," he said. Speaking to the reporters after the event, the Principal Secretary to PM said the school authorities are enthusiastic about adopting new technology.

"I felt very nice after meeting everyone. I visited some classrooms also. The school is using the smart boards well. They are enthusiastic to adopt this new technology. The school has been totally transformed. NTPC has done a good job. The National Education Policy emphasises on learning," he said. Mishra said that the Prime Minister has given "personal attention" to the proper implementation of the New Education Policy.

"He wants its proper implementation as quality is important for education. I hope that it will transform our education system," he said. A school teacher present on the occasion expressed her happiness about the new facilities and expressed her gratitude to Mishra. She said they can now compete with private schools.

"It was a big occasion for us. He gave a good platform for the government students. During the pandemic, parents were concerned about the education of children but here we got smart classrooms that are very useful. We teach virtually to the students who are attending the classes from home. We can now compete with private schools on the basis of infrastructure. The students enjoy learning during the smart classes," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)