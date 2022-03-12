Left Menu

PM Modi lauds youth for taking responsibility of every campaign of New India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the participation of the youth of the country in taking responsibility to promote "every campaign of New India" and said that they have proved India's potential.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:46 IST
PM Modi lauds youth for taking responsibility of every campaign of New India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the participation of the youth of the country in taking responsibility to promote "every campaign of New India" and said that they have proved India's potential. Addressing on the occasion of the inauguration of 11th Khel Mahakumbh in Gujarat, PM Modi said, "From Startup India to Standup India, from Make in India to self-reliant India and 'Vocal for Local', the youth of India themselves have taken the responsibility of every campaign of New India. Our youth have proved India's potential."

The Prime Minister lauded the participants of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics who brought glory to the country by winning medals in the tournament and said that this is the beginning and the country would win many medals in the future. "The country with the largest young population is also emerging as a power in the field of sports. Our sportsmen have proven this change in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. India won seven medals for the first time in Tokyo Olympics. The same record was made in Tokyo Paralympics as well. India won 19 medals in this tournament. This is the beginning. The day is not too far when India would be waving its flag after winning many gold medals," he said.

Mentioning the dignity and pride of the tricolour, PM Modi said that the winners of medals on the international stage have teary eyes when they receive medals and the national flag waves in front of their eyes. "The youth who have returned from Ukraine have come from the battlefield amid bombs. But when they reached here, they said that they have felt the dignity of the tricolour in Ukraine. When our sportsmen stood on the podium after winning the medals, and tricolour was unfurled, and the national anthem was played, you must have seen tears of pride and happiness flowing from their eyes. This is patriotism" PM Modi said.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022