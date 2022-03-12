PM Modi lauds youth for taking responsibility of every campaign of New India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the participation of the youth of the country in taking responsibility to promote "every campaign of New India" and said that they have proved India's potential. Addressing on the occasion of the inauguration of 11th Khel Mahakumbh in Gujarat, PM Modi said, "From Startup India to Standup India, from Make in India to self-reliant India and 'Vocal for Local', the youth of India themselves have taken the responsibility of every campaign of New India. Our youth have proved India's potential."

The Prime Minister lauded the participants of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics who brought glory to the country by winning medals in the tournament and said that this is the beginning and the country would win many medals in the future. "The country with the largest young population is also emerging as a power in the field of sports. Our sportsmen have proven this change in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. India won seven medals for the first time in Tokyo Olympics. The same record was made in Tokyo Paralympics as well. India won 19 medals in this tournament. This is the beginning. The day is not too far when India would be waving its flag after winning many gold medals," he said.

Mentioning the dignity and pride of the tricolour, PM Modi said that the winners of medals on the international stage have teary eyes when they receive medals and the national flag waves in front of their eyes. "The youth who have returned from Ukraine have come from the battlefield amid bombs. But when they reached here, they said that they have felt the dignity of the tricolour in Ukraine. When our sportsmen stood on the podium after winning the medals, and tricolour was unfurled, and the national anthem was played, you must have seen tears of pride and happiness flowing from their eyes. This is patriotism" PM Modi said.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. (ANI)

