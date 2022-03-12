Left Menu

U.S. ready to take diplomatic steps Ukraine will find helpful - State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:29 IST
U.S. ready to take diplomatic steps Ukraine will find helpful - State Dept
"If there are diplomatic steps that we can take that the Ukrainian Government believes would be helpful, we're prepared to take them", the spokesperson said.

The United States is willing to take diplomatic steps that the Ukrainian government would find helpful, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the West should be more involved in negotiations to end the war.

"If there are diplomatic steps that we can take that the Ukrainian Government believes would be helpful, we're prepared to take them", the spokesperson said.

"We are working to put the Ukrainians in the strongest possible negotiating position, including by increasing pressure on Russia by imposing severe costs and by providing security assistance to help Ukrainians defend themselves."

