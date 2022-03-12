Ukraine to start 2022 spring sowing in coming days - deputy minister

Ukraine plans to start sowing spring grains in the coming days and has enough grain in stocks to ensure the population has enough bread, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Saturday.

He said the country, which consumes 8 million tonnes of wheat a year, had 6 million tonnes in stocks. Stocks also include 15 million tonnes of corn and a five year supply of sunflower oil.

