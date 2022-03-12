Left Menu

Woman held for husband's gruesome killing in Tripura

In a gruesome incident, a housewife allegedly killed her husband by decapitating his head from the body.

ANI | Khowai (Tripura) | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:50 IST
Police investigating the gruesome killing in Tripura(ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a gruesome incident, a housewife allegedly killed her husband by decapitating his head from the body. The bloodstained body was found hanged at the doors of their worship room at Ramchandra ghat area under Tripura's Khowai district late on Friday night, said the police.

The deceased had been identified as Rabi Tanti (50), a resident of the Indira Colony area of Khowai district. The police arrested the accused wife, Sabitri Tanti. Soon after the news spread, the police rushed to the crime spot and arrested the accused housewife.

After the collection of forensic samples, the dead body was sent for autopsy. Speaking on the issue, Additional Police Superintendent of Khowai district Amitabha Paul said, "Investigation is underway and soon the mystery behind the murder will be unearthed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

