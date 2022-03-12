Left Menu

Assam Rifles foils terrorist attack along India-Myanmar border

The Chassad Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) in a joint operation with the Army Bomb Disposal Squad foiled a terrorist attack along the India-Myanmar border.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:55 IST
Chassad Battalion of Assam Rifles with recovered explosives. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Chassad Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) in a joint operation with the Army Bomb Disposal Squad foiled a terrorist attack along the India-Myanmar border.

Based on the inputs of terrorists planning to infiltrate India from Myanmar to target the local populace and security forces, an operation was launched on Thursday.On Friday, the explosive detection dog with one of the columns detected one IED which had been planted by the terrorists on a village track near Skipe village.Thereafter, the Army Bomb Disposal Squad recovered and detonated the IED on the spot by carrying out a controlled detonation.The timely neutralisation of IED foiled the nefarious designs of the Myanmar-based terrorist groups and prevented possible loss of life and property. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

