Toddler murder case: Kochi Police arrests father, grandmother of child

Kochi Police on Saturday arrested father and grandmother of the one-and-half-year-old child who was allegedly killed by drowning in a bucket filled with water, said Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju. The incident happened at a lodge in Kaloor in the Ernakulam district on Monday.

Poonthura police arrested Sipsy, the grandmother from Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram district, and Sajeevan, the father of the child was arrested from Angamaly by Ernakulam North police. Police registered cases against both under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act for not giving sufficient protection to the child.

Earlier the police had arrested John Binoy Stanley D'Cruz, drowning her in a bucket filled with water.partner of Sipsy for allegedly killing the child, named Norah Maria, by According to the police, Binoy confessed that he killed the child out of vengeance against Sipsy.

According to the police report, the 50-year-old Sipsy had a relationship with the accused 28-year-old Binoy. The accused was staying with Sipsy and her two grandchildren at the lodge when the murder incident occurred. On that day, the grandmother had left her grandchildren with the accused.

Sipsy is already accused in several theft and drug cases. (ANI)

