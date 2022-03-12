Left Menu

Kerala reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala has reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-03-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 23:50 IST
Kerala reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala has reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 9,530. As many as 2,037 recoveries from the virus were also reported, according to the state health bulletin.

The Kerala government has also added four deaths to the COVID deaths which were not added due to lack of documents along with 26 deaths as per new guidelines of the central government. The total COVID death toll in Kerala stands at 66,793.

The bulletin said the state tested 22,050 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

