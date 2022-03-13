Ukraine's gas reserves at 9.5 bln cubic metres, production continues - PM
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 04:01 IST
Ukraine's gas reserves amount to 9.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) with production continuing at all facilities except at plants in areas where fighting is taking place, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said late on Saturday.
Imports continue from Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, Shmygal said in a video address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine
Zelensky urges Germany, Hungary to support Russia's expulsion from SWIFT banking system
Ukraine crisis: Congress MP writes to Jaishankar, alleges embassy authorities' lack coordination in Hungary, Romania
Hungary accepts all Ukrainians as scores flee
Batch of Indian students from Ukraine enters Hungary through Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing