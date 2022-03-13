Left Menu

Billows of smoke still emerge from godown where massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Tangra area

Billows of smoke still coming out from a godown where a massive fire broke out on Saturday in Kolkata's Tangra area.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-03-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 10:45 IST
Billows of smoke still emerge from godown where massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Tangra area
Visual of fire in Tangra area of West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Billows of smoke still coming out from a godown where a massive fire broke out on Saturday in Kolkata's Tangra area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A major fire broke out at a godown in Kolkata's Mehr Ali Lane in the Tangra area in Kolkata on Saturday evening which has still not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours. Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer said, "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation."

A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022