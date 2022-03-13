Left Menu

Bidding for DSF-III oil round to start on Apr 1: DGH

Bidding for 75 small and marginal oil and gas discoveries, mostly of ONGC, that are being offered in the DSF-III bid round, will begin on April 1 and close on May 16, according to the DGH.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 11:17 IST
Bidding for DSF-III oil round to start on Apr 1: DGH
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bidding for 75 small and marginal oil and gas discoveries, mostly of ONGC, that are being offered in the DSF-III bid round, will begin on April 1 and close on May 16, according to the DGH. The third bidding round under the Discovered Small Fields policy (DSF-III) was launched on June 10, 2021. The original deadline for submission of bids was August 31, 2021. However, this was postponed to October 29, 2021. The start was again put off to February 1, 2022 and closing slated for March 15, 2022.

As the bid deadline approached, it was again postponed without any reasons being given. ''Bid submission for DSF Bid Round-III will start on April 1, 2022, and end on May 16, 2022," the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) said. DSF-III offers 32 contract areas, comprising 75 fields/discoveries, with a combined total area of more than 13,000 square kilometres, in nine sedimentary basins. The fields on offer include a few of the nomination fields of national oil company, ONGC, and some of the relinquished/unmonetised discoveries. According to the DGH, the 32 offered contract areas have a total resource potential of around 230 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MMtoe)/1.7 billion barrels (oil and oil equivalent of gas (OEG)). The government introduced DSF in October 2015 to monetise unmonetised discoveries of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL). Under the DSF policy, two bid rounds in 2016 and 2018 have been conducted wherein 54 contract areas with 101 fields were offered. The offered discovered fields include 54 in shallow water, 2 in deepwater, and 19 are on-land fields. These small and marginal fields were discovered by ONGC and OIL but they were not economically viable to be developed due to the fiscal regime and their small size. Under DSF, liberal terms including pricing and marketing freedom are offered, making them viable. Also, it is based on a revenue-sharing model, a single licence for hydrocarbon resources, no cess, full gas pricing freedom, and no riders for foreign companies/joint ventures. From the previous two bid rounds, 29 field development plans entailing USD 1.76 billion investment have been submitted, according to the DGH. Oil production from the areas awarded in two rounds of DSF is envisaged to reach 1.3 million tonnes by 2024 and gas output to touch 2.9 billion cubic metres, it said. India, the world's third-biggest crude importer and consumer, has been pursuing a policy to promote domestic oil and gas production through a host of investor-friendly policy initiatives aimed to cut its import dependence to meet energy demand. The nation meets 85 per cent of its domestic oil demand through imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022