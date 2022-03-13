J-K Police arrests terrorists who killed CRPF official
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday morning arrested the accused who killed one CRPF official in the past and recovered one pistol from his possession.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday morning arrested the accused who killed one CRPF official in the past and recovered one pistol from his possession. Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that they have also arrested an Over Ground Worker who allegedly accompanied the accused to the crime spot.
"We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)