Fire breaks out in menthol factory of UP's Sambhal
A fire broke out in a Menthol factory of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, informed police on Sunday.
ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 14:09 IST
After getting the information, fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire, police said.
Further, the police officials informed that no casualty has been reported in the incident. (ANI)
