Delhi Railway Passenger Reservation System to remain inactive for few hours on Sunday late night

The Indian Railways on Sunday announced that due to some Static and Dynamic Data Compression, all the services of the Delhi Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be unavailable for a few hours between March 13 to 14.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 14:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Railways on Sunday announced that due to some Static and Dynamic Data Compression, all the services of the Delhi Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be unavailable for a few hours between March 13 to 14. As per the press release by Northern Railways, the general public would not be able to access PRS services from 11.45 PM on 13th March 2022 to 03.15 AM on 14th March 2022.

During these 3-and-a-half hours, people will not be able to access services like reservation of tickets, booking cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on telephone number 139, and Exceptional Data Report (EDR) status services. "It is notified for the information of the general public that due to activity of Static and Dynamic Database compression, all the services of Delhi PRS, i.e. reservation, cancellation, charting, internet booking, PRS enquiry on 139, EDR services will not be available from 23.45 hrs. on 13.03.2022 to 03.15 hrs. on 14.03.2022 approx," read the statement by Indian railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

