Poland's Duda says NATO will have to think seriously if Putin uses chemical weapons

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 15:16 IST
Andrzej Duda Image Credit: Flickr
Poland's President Andrzej Duda said in an interview on Sunday that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a game-changer and NATO would have to think seriously about how to respond.

Asked if the use of chemical weapons by Putin would be a red line for NATO at which point it has to get involved, Duda told BBC television: "If he uses any weapons of mass destruction then this will be a game-changer in the whole thing."

"For sure, the North Atlantic Alliance and its leaders led by the United States will have to sit at the table and they will really have to think seriously about what to do because then it starts to be dangerous."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

