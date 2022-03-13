Left Menu

J-K: Two terrorists eliminated in encounter in Pulwama

The Indian Army on Sunday said that two terrorists were eliminated in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir and "warlike store" were recovered from the spot.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 15:25 IST
J-K: Two terrorists eliminated in encounter in Pulwama
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army on Sunday said that two terrorists were eliminated in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir and "warlike store" were recovered from the spot. "A joint operation by security forces was launched by security forces on Friday under the name of 'Operation Tosh Kalan' in Pulwama district," reads a tweet by Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

Pursuant to the operation, the area was cordoned off and contact was established with the terrorists. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022