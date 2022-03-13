Left Menu

UK says looking at using sanctioned oligarch properties for refugees

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 15:56 IST
Britain is looking at whether it can use properties owned by sanctioned individuals in the country for humanitarian purposes, housing minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

"I want to explore an option which would allow us to use the homes and properties of sanctioned individuals for as long as they are sanctioned for humanitarian and other purposes," Gove told BBC Television, when asked if the homes of sanctioned oligarchs could be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

"There is quite a high legal bar to cross and we're not talking about permanent confiscation but we are saying, 'you're sanctioned, you're supporting Putin, this home is here, you have no right to use or profit from it' and ... if we can use it in order to help others let's do that."

