Left Menu

Turkey hopes Russia will not take negative stance in Iran nuclear talks

Turkey hopes Russia will not take a negative stance during talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal after a last-minute demand by Moscow forced talks to pause, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in the southern city of Antalya after a diplomacy forum, Cavusoglu said any negative stance by Moscow would impact everyone, including Russia.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-03-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 16:27 IST
Turkey hopes Russia will not take negative stance in Iran nuclear talks
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey hopes Russia will not take a negative stance during talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal after a last-minute demand by Moscow forced talks to pause, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday. Negotiators have reached the final stages of discussions to restore the deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, long seen by the West as a cover for developing atomic bombs.

But Russian demands of guarantees to protect its trade with Iran after it was hit with a slew of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine risked a collapse of talks. Speaking to reporters in the southern city of Antalya after a diplomacy forum, Cavusoglu said any negative stance by Moscow would impact everyone, including Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022