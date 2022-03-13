Left Menu

J-K Police organises sports events in Rajouri

With an aim to channelise the talent among the youths of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme organised a number of sports events in the district.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:03 IST
J-K Police organises sports events in Rajouri
Visual of Volleyball tournament in Rajouri . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to channelise the talent among the youths of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme organised a number of sports events in the district. Volleyball tournaments were organised at Budhal and Thanamandi in the Rajouri district in which multiple teams participated.

Concerned Station House Officers, civil society members were present during these volleyball tournaments with local volleyball players and appreciated the performances. Civic Action Programme is an effort of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to provide a platform of sports to the youth in J-K and under this initiative, these events are being organised across the Rajouri district.

Speaking to the media, Rajouri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Kumar said, "We organised this tournament here in the Rajouri district and it is good to see the enthusiasm in youths. They participated with great zest and zeal." "We are hoping that they will connect to us and this kind of activity will continue here," Kumar said.

Sajaad Majeed, a member of the volleyball club expressed his gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Police and said this kind of initiative will help youth to showcase their talent. "Due to the COVID pandemic, youth in the district were very disturbed and some were engaged in wrong activities. But this kind of activity will help them to keep engaging in sports which is an opportunity for their career also," Majeed said.

Rahul dev Singh, a participant, said, "I am very happy that we got this opportunity to showcase our talent." "COVID pandemic was a difficult time for all of us, we did not get a chance to play. The youth were involved in drugs but this kind of opportunity is giving them a platform to show their talent," Singh said.

Another participant, Mohammad Maqbool shared similar thoughts said, "During the pandemic, youths were locked up in homes and some were involved in drugs activities. But this is a great platform for them to show their talent." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022