Nitesh Rane requests Uddhav Thackeray to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Maharashtra

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to make the film "The Kashmir Files" tax-free in Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 19:44 IST
Nitesh Rane requests Uddhav Thackeray to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Maharashtra
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. Image Credit: ANI
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to make the film "The Kashmir Files" tax-free in Maharashtra. Earlier, Madya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat governments had declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free in their states.

The Haryana government also directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie. The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

