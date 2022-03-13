J-K farmers get basic training under 'Aroma Mission 2'

As many as 100 farmers from different villages of Chenab valley were on Sunday imparted basic technical know-how to grow aromatic plants under the Union Government's 'Aroma Mission 2', officials said.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) Jammu organized the day-long training cum awareness camp on 'cultivation, processing, value addition and marketing of aromatic crops' here, the officials said.

They said the awareness programme saw participation of 100 farmers drawn from different villages of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Commanding Officer of Bhaderwah-based 4-Rashtriya Rifles Col Rajat Parmar, who was chief guest, appreciated efforts of CSIR-IIIM and motivated unemployed youth of the region to take full advantage of opportunities being provided under Aroma Mission.

He assured all the necessary support from the Army for upliftment of the farmers and unemployed youth of Bhadarwah. PTI COR/TAS MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)