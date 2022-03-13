Left Menu

MP govt urges farmers to start diversification of crops

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that today's need is to cultivate different varieties of crops in the country and to use traditional farming methods differently.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that today's need is to cultivate different varieties of crops in the country and to use traditional farming methods differently. The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a workshop on the cultivation of spices in the Burhanpur district via video conferencing.

"Madhya Pradesh is constantly setting new records in the field of agriculture. I am happy to inform you that Madhya Pradesh's growth rate this year is 19.7 per cent, which is the highest among all the states of the country. We have achieved an amazing rate of growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic era and agriculture has the biggest contribution in this," said Chouhan during the event. He further said that there is also a need to move from traditional farming.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once said, 'time and again that it is necessary to diversify crops, not only traditional crops, cultivation of fruits, flowers and spices are also necessary.' Today the need of the country is that we cultivate different varieties of crops. We can also export those crops. The need is to use traditional farming methods differently," he said. He further said that "Jal Mahotsav" will be celebrated in every village and work will be done for the efficient operation of "Nal Jal Yojana".

"Spices are being exported from our country all over the world. The states of South India are ahead in this area. But looking at the way spices are being produced in Burhanpur, I am sure that Burhanpur will have a special place in the export of spices," said Chouhan. The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has reached number one in India in the production of wheat.

"We have made wonderful expansion of irrigation facilities. Once only 7.5 lakh hectares of land were irrigated but today we are irrigating 43 lakh hectares of land in the State. Today Madhya Pradesh has reached number one in India in the production of wheat," he said. He further lauded the hard work of farmers and said that they have created many records with your struggle. "Burhanpur district is also known as a cash-crop district. Banana is the identity of Burhanpur and it is known for cotton production," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

