Left Menu

Four active associates of JeM arrested in J-K's Pulwama

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it has arrested four active associates affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit in the Pulwama district.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:39 IST
Four active associates of JeM arrested in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it has arrested four active associates affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit in the Pulwama district. "During the investigation of the case, it was established that four youth were actively associated with the JeM outfit providing logistic, transportation and other facilities for the commission of militant acts", a police statement said.

The accused have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chewa Kallan; Naseer Ahmad Malik (Madrasa Administrator), a resident of Wasoora; Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Khanpora Newa and Yawar Rashid Ganai, a resident of Gudoora Pulwama. "It is pertinent to mention that on March 12, two terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM were neutralized in an operation in Chewa Kallan and one terrorist was apprehended alive," the police further said.

The investigation of the cases is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022