One-stop shop for organic plants, garden needs launched in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

City-based T Stanes and Company Ltd has taken another leap in its 160-year-old history by launching its Stanes Garden Centre to cater to the need of organic farmers.

The garden centre, which is spread across a sprawling one acre land in the heart of the city, aims to promote urban agriculture and to establish a one-stop destination for high quality plants, plant nutrients, plant inputs, garden tools and accessories, the company's whole-time director Lakshmi Narayanan told reporters here on Sunday.

The garden centre accommodates an array of quality plants and varieties including ornamental and flowering plants, foliage, palms, succulents and also varieties of paddy seeds, flow and vegetable seeds, she said.

There is also a free planting service to make it easy for people to buy readymade potted plants, the director said.

