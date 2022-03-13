Mumbai reports 44 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Mumbai reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said on Sunday. With this, the active cases in the city stand at 245. No new death was reported in the city in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll due to COVID remained at 16,692.

According to the bulletin, 46 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,037,342. The COVID recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent. As many as 13,911 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the city and the total is reached 163,87,441.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country reported 3,116 new infections in the last 24 hours, 498 lesser than yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

