Tamil Nadu logs 95 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Sunday. As per data in the state government's COVID-19 bulletin, 223 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 34,12,714. The state has 1,173 active cases.

The state government informed that of the 95 new cases of the virus reported today, one person, who entered the state by road from West Bengal, tested positive on arrival. So far, 34,51,910 people have tested positive for the virus in the state and the death toll is at 38,023.

Tamil Nadu has 334 COVID-19 testing facilities. Of these 69 are government-run and 265 are privately owned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

