On MLC Kavitha's birthday, 84 bicycles distributed to govt school girls in Telangana's Nizamabad rural area

Telangana Jagruthi Vice President Rajeev Sagar on Sunday gifted 84 bicycles to government school girls in MLC Kavitha's village Potangal here on the birthday of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader.

ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:23 IST
Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Jagruthi Vice President Rajeev Sagar on Sunday gifted 84 bicycles to government school girls in MLC Kavitha's village Potangal here on the birthday of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader. The cycles were disturbed to the government school girls from class 4th to class 12th in Potangal.

Speaking to ANI, MLA Shakeel said, "Today we distributed 84 cycles in the rural area to the poor girls on the occasion of MLC Kavitha's birthday. I thank Telangana Jagruti president Rajeev for donating bicycles. We also held blood donation camps and also distributed books to children today."On February 13, Kavitha launched Telangana Jagruthi's Medaram Sammakka Saralamma documentary at her residence along with other dignitaries. Telangana Jagruthi is a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana and it works to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

