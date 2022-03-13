Left Menu

JK's maiden 'Mahu Festival' kicked off with overwhelming response

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:49 IST
JK's maiden 'Mahu Festival' kicked off with overwhelming response
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The maiden winter festival in the picturesque Mahu valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district took off on Sunday with an overwhelming turnout of locals, and trekkers who arrived here from across the country, an official said on Sunday.

The trekking expedition was flagged off from Mahu by District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Ramban, Shamshad Shan, and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer, an official spokesman said. He said the highlight of the event is that the trekkers will be offered home stay by locals, providing them with an opportunity to enjoy the local cuisine, culture, and hospitality.

General Manager Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), Sukriti Sharma said trekkers from all over country are participating in the 3-night 4-day event.

The trekkers are slated to reach Mori after trekking through snow, where they will enjoy adventure activities like skiing and night camping, she said.

On day 3, they would trek from Mori to Trijbalan and later would come back to Mori for a night halt, Sharma said.

Shan appreciated the initiative by the JKTDC, which, he said, will tap tourism potential of virgin places full of natural beauty.

The JKTDC is being assisted in the venture by the Army, as well as the district administration. Langer said the government is committed to develop offbeat tourism destinations, and the department of Tourism has taken a numbers of initiatives to this end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022