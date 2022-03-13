FM Sitharaman to table J-K budget in Parliament tomorrow

Left Menu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Parliament on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:55 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
"Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23," reads an official statement.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

