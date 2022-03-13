Left Menu

Ukraine says power has been restored to Chernobyl power station

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:24 IST
Ukraine says power has been restored to Chernobyl power station
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's atomic energy ministry on Sunday said power had been restored to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which meant cooling systems would operate normally and not have to use backup power.

The ministry made the announcement in an online post. Ukraine had earlier warned of an increased risk of a radiation leak if a high-voltage power line to the plant were not repaired. It had been damaged in fighting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022