Maha: Tiger found dead, territorial fight suspected

A tiger was found dead at a farm located in Umred range of Maharashtras Nagpur forest division on Sunday and territorial fight is suspected to be the reason behind the death, a senior official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A tiger was found dead at a farm located in Umred range of Maharashtra's Nagpur forest division on Sunday and territorial fight is suspected to be the reason behind the death, a senior official said. All the vital parts of the tiger, aged around two-and-a-half years, were found to be intact, deputy conservator of forest (Nagpur) Bharatsingh Hada said in a press release.

The field staff had received information that a tiger was found dead in a farm near Ghoturli Mauja in Udasa beat of Umred range on Sunday afternoon. After that, the staff informed their superiors and rushed to the spot, he said. ''During the primary examination, scratch marks and injuries were found on the dead animal, indicating that territorial fight could be the reason behind the death,'' the official added. The post-mortem of the carcass will be conducted on Monday morning in Nagpur as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), to ascertain the reason behind the death, he said.

