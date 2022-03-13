Ukraine general prosecutor says rockets hit Metinvest's Avdiivka coke plant

The office of Ukraine's general prosecutor said five rockets had hit the territory of Avdiivka coke plant on Sunday that belongs to Ukraine's largest steel company, Metinvest.

In a statement, it said it was not yet clear if there were any casualties but some of the facility including a pipeline had been damaged and heating supply to the neighbouring town of Avdiivka was severed.

