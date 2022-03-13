Left Menu

Ukraine general prosecutor says rockets hit Metinvest's Avdiivka coke plant

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 23:51 IST
The office of Ukraine's general prosecutor said five rockets had hit the territory of Avdiivka coke plant on Sunday that belongs to Ukraine's largest steel company, Metinvest.

In a statement, it said it was not yet clear if there were any casualties but some of the facility including a pipeline had been damaged and heating supply to the neighbouring town of Avdiivka was severed.

