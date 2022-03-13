Ukraine general prosecutor says rockets hit Metinvest's Avdiivka coke plant
Lviv | 14-03-2022
The office of Ukraine's general prosecutor said five rockets had hit the territory of Avdiivka coke plant on Sunday that belongs to Ukraine's largest steel company, Metinvest.
In a statement, it said it was not yet clear if there were any casualties but some of the facility including a pipeline had been damaged and heating supply to the neighbouring town of Avdiivka was severed.
