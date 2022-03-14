Left Menu

Balcony collapses in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, four injured

As many as four people were injured after a portion of their balcony collapsed on Sunday night in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:31 IST
Balcony collapses in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, four injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as four people were injured after a portion of their balcony collapsed on Sunday night in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital.

Delhi Fire Service officials had rushed to the spot and given the details.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
4
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

 Serbia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022