Balcony collapses in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, four injured
As many as four people were injured after a portion of their balcony collapsed on Sunday night in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Fire Service officials had rushed to the spot and given the details.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
